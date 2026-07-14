HCLTech plans up to ₹3,500cr for AI centers after layoffs
Business
HCLTech is investing up to ₹3,500 crore to build powerful AI data centers (up to 50 megawatts).
The goal? To help businesses and governments handle more complex AI tasks and keep their data secure.
This major move comes as the company just laid off over 3,200 employees last quarter, so it's a big shift in focus.
HCLTech invests $150 million in Sarvam AI
CEO and managing director C Vijayakumar says these centers will be the backbone for end-to-end AI services, combining hardware, models, and enterprise apps.
HCLTech is close to landing its first client for this project.
They've also invested $150 million in Indian startup Sarvam AI and teamed up with OpenAI to use ChatGPT Entreprise internally, showing they're serious about leading the AI game.