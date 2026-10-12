HCLTech posts $3.72B September quarter as AI revenue surges 28%

The company landed $3.3 billion in new orders, helping it hit a record $5.67 billion for the first half of the year.

HCLTech is doubling down on future tech, investing $365 million to expand data centers and buying a 10% stake in Sarvam AI for $150 million, as traditional IT work slows down.

Net profit jumped 10.25% to $538 million, and while growth forecasts are cautious (2.5% to 4% growth in constant currency terms for FY27), HCLTech is betting big that AI will keep driving its next phase of growth.