HCLTech posts $3.72B September quarter as AI revenue surges 28%
HCLTech just posted $3.72 billion in revenue for the September quarter, slightly above what analysts predicted.
While growth slowed to its lowest in three years (up just 2.2% from last year), the company's AI business stood out, jumping 28% to $219 million.
HCLTech hits record $5.67B H1 orders
The company landed $3.3 billion in new orders, helping it hit a record $5.67 billion for the first half of the year.
HCLTech is doubling down on future tech, investing $365 million to expand data centers and buying a 10% stake in Sarvam AI for $150 million, as traditional IT work slows down.
Net profit jumped 10.25% to $538 million, and while growth forecasts are cautious (2.5% to 4% growth in constant currency terms for FY27), HCLTech is betting big that AI will keep driving its next phase of growth.