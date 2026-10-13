HCLTech Q2 revenue rises 2.2% to $3.7 billion, margins up
Business
HCLTech just posted a 2.2% jump in Q2 revenue, hitting $3.7 billion this quarter.
Its profit margins are up too, with the services side, especially advanced AI and core business offerings, bringing in over $100 million more than last time.
HCLTech narrows FY27 forecast amid uncertainty
Even with these gains, HCLTech has narrowed its growth forecast for FY27 to 2.5% to 4%, mainly because the market has been unpredictable lately.
CEO C Vijayakumar says its focus on AI is paying off, with about $50 million in new revenue from advanced AI and another $50 million from the core business, helping the company stay strong despite economic ups and downs.