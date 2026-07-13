HCLTech to hire elite freshers for data AI cybersecurity roles

About 15% to 20% of this fiscal year's (FY27: Apr 2026-Mar 2027) fresher intake will come from this elite group, depending on how much talent is out there.

Hiring will happen throughout the year instead of all at once.

Even as HCLTech added more than 1,000 freshers recently, overall headcount dropped due to people leaving.

On the bright side, the company just landed $2.4 billion in new deals last quarter and saw profits jump 20%, so they're betting big on quality talent for what's next.