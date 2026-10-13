HD Fire Protect secures ₹213.11 cr from anchor investors

HD Fire Protect just pulled in ₹213.11 crore from big-name anchor investors before its IPO kicks off.

They handed out 78.64 lakh shares at ₹271 each to 25 funds, including Bajaj Life Insurance and Allianz Global Investors Fund.

Interestingly, most of the investment came from Indian mutual funds, who snapped up 71.88% of the anchor shares.

The IPO opens for public bidding from October 13-15, 2026.