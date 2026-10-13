HD Fire Protect secures ₹213.11 cr from anchor investors
HD Fire Protect just pulled in ₹213.11 crore from big-name anchor investors before its IPO kicks off.
They handed out 78.64 lakh shares at ₹271 each to 25 funds, including Bajaj Life Insurance and Allianz Global Investors Fund.
Interestingly, most of the investment came from Indian mutual funds, who snapped up 71.88% of the anchor shares.
The IPO opens for public bidding from October 13-15, 2026.
HD Fire Protect promoters selling shares
Based in Mumbai, HD Fire Protect makes fire safety systems for industries like oil, gas, and aerospace out of its Maharashtra plants.
This IPO is an offer for sale, meaning current promoters are selling their shares, so the company itself won't get new money directly.
With a valuation around ₹4,750 crore, HD Fire Protect's shares are set to hit the stock market on October 21, 2026.