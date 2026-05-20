HDFC AMC reports cybersecurity scare after intrusion claim, engages experts
Business
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) just reported a cybersecurity scare: someone claimed they got into parts of its IT system.
The company quickly brought in experts and took steps to contain the issue.
HDFC AMC operations unaffected, stock ₹2,657
The good news: HDFC AMC says its day-to-day operations haven't been affected, and there's been "there does not appear to be any material impact on the company's operations" so far.
Investors didn't seem too worried either. The stock price even edged up slightly to ₹2,657 on Wednesday.