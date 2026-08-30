HDFC Bank MD Sashidhar Jagdishan to retire in October

HDFC Bank has been under investor scrutiny since mid-March when its ex-chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned abruptly, citing practices at the bank were not in line with his "personal ethics."

However, an external legal review conducted last month found no evidence to substantiate these concerns.

Separately, an internal review of HDFC Bank's arrangements with Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation for deposits in 2017 and 2021, concluded that the conduct involved was "business overreach" rather than mala fide action or personal enrichment.