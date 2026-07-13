HDFC Bank cuts more than 3,300 employees in FY26
Business
HDFC Bank, India's largest private lender, has let go of more than 3,300 employees during FY26 as it leans into automation and tech upgrades.
The bank's total headcount now sits at about 211,000, down from last year.
The goal? Move more people into customer-facing roles while streamlining back-end operations.
Non-supervisory roles fell, managers rose
Most job cuts hit non-supervisory positions like clerical and support staff, which shrank by more than 8,000.
At the same time, leadership roles actually grew: senior management and middle managers both saw increases.
HDFC Bank's annual report said the bank is focusing on technology-led transformation, using AI to simplify HR and help employees shift into more impactful jobs.