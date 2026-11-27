HDFC Bank ends UPI SMS alerts for ₹500 or less
Heads up if you use HDFC Bank for UPI payments: starting January 1, 2027, you will no longer get SMS alerts for transactions of ₹500 or less.
Instead, the bank will keep sending email notifications for every UPI transaction, no matter the amount.
This update follows new RBI guidelines that let banks decide whether to send SMS notifications for smaller payments.
Verify HDFC Bank email check transactions
To stay in the loop, make sure your email address with HDFC Bank is active and check your inbox for payment updates.
It is also a good idea to keep an eye on your transaction history using the bank's app, especially since SMS alerts won't pop up for those under ₹500 anymore.