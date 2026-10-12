HDFC Bank launches annual festive offers, customers could save ₹70,000
Business
HDFC Bank just rolled out its annual festive offers, with more than 10,000 deals across loans, cards, savings, and current accounts.
If you use your HDFC credit card or opt for EASYEMI, you could save as much as ₹70,000.
The idea is to make festive purchases more affordable and rewarding for customers.
HDFC Bank loan offers across India
The offers aren't just for shopping: there are offers on personal, car, home, and gold loans too.
Whether you're eyeing a new ride or need some extra funds for the season, these deals are meant to make things easier (and cheaper) for customers across India.