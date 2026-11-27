HDFC Bank offers Gen Z focused online credit card applications
HDFC Bank offers an online credit card application process, designed with Gen Z in mind.
Now you can explore different cards, check if you're eligible, and apply.
You can start online without beginning the process at a branch, though required documents or verification steps may still apply.
It's all about making things quicker and more convenient for anyone who prefers digital over traditional banking.
Video KYC plus detailed card info
The system includes video KYC, so you can verify your identity through a quick video call instead of waiting in line.
Detailed information on each card is available upfront, helping you choose what fits best.
Plus, you can start and finish your application at your own pace, fitting it around your schedule without any pressure.