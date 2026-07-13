HDFC Bank shares fell nearly 2% before July 18 earnings
Business
HDFC Bank's stock fell nearly 2% on Monday, losing ₹21,500 crore in market value and fell to as low as ₹811 per share during the session.
This ended a short winning streak and pulled the overall market down a bit, just as everyone's waiting for the bank's Q1 FY27 earnings report coming up on Saturday, July 18.
Loans ₹30.61L/cr, Motilal Oswal ₹1,100 target
Even with this dip, HDFC Bank has actually shown solid growth: its total loans (gross advances) hit ₹30.61 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, up 15.4% from last year.
But despite these numbers, shares are still down about 20% so far in 2026.
On the bright side, analysts at Motilal Oswal are optimistic, they've called HDFC Bank their top pick for loan growth and asset quality, giving it a "Buy" rating with a target price of ₹1,100 per share.