HDFC Bank shares fell nearly 2% before July 18 earnings

Loans ₹30.61L/cr, Motilal Oswal ₹1,100 target

Even with this dip, HDFC Bank has actually shown solid growth: its total loans (gross advances) hit ₹30.61 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, up 15.4% from last year.

But despite these numbers, shares are still down about 20% so far in 2026.

On the bright side, analysts at Motilal Oswal are optimistic, they've called HDFC Bank their top pick for loan growth and asset quality, giving it a "Buy" rating with a target price of ₹1,100 per share.