HDFC Bank stock at ₹862.85 as October rally may cool
HDFC Bank's stock barely budged on Friday, closing at ₹862.85, a tiny 0.1% rise that signals its strong October rally may be cooling off.
Trading was quieter than usual, and there were no big corporate announcements, but the board did decide to keep Dr. Harsh Kumar Bhanwala on as independent director for another five years starting January 2027 (pending shareholder nod).
HDFC Bank down 13.01% this year
After bouncing back from a 52-week low last month, HDFC Bank's shares are still down 13.01% this year, much more than the Nifty 50 index, which dropped 1.68%.
The stock's P/E ratio now sits at 16.61, lower than its yearly high point.
On Friday alone, sellers dominated trading with 68% of total traded quantity worth ₹1,472.53 crore.