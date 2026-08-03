HDFC Bank unveils Max for Seniors, Max for Her accounts
Business
HDFC Bank just rolled out two new savings accounts, Max for Seniors and Max for Her, made specially for senior citizens and women.
These accounts come with handy perks like an Auto Sweep feature (so your extra cash earns FD-like returns) and accidental death cover up to ₹3.19 crore with debit cards.
New accounts offer insurance, FD boost
Max for Seniors packs in ₹25,000 cyber insurance to guard against online fraud, 0.5% higher interest on FDs, doorstep banking, and a free first year on Demat account maintenance.
Max for Her includes a free health check-up, accidental death insurance up to ₹10 lakh, and half-off locker rentals.
HDFC Bank says these new options are all about making banking safer, more convenient, and supporting long-term financial wellness.