HDFC Bank whistleblower complaints jump 80% amid AT1 mis-selling allegations
Business
HDFC Bank just reported an 80% spike in whistleblower complaints for fiscal 2026: 177 cases, up from 97 last year.
This surge comes as the bank faces heat over allegations of mis-selling risky Credit Suisse AT1 bonds to NRI clients through its Dubai branches, and follows ongoing controversies since the collapse of Credit Suisse.
Investigations up 80%, HDFC chairman resigns
With more complaints came more action: employee investigations leading to disciplinary steps also jumped by 80%.
The issues flagged ranged from policy violations to misuse of customer funds.
On top of that, Chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned a year early, citing ethical disagreements with management, a move that definitely turned heads earlier this year (March 2026).