HDFC Bank's clerical and support staff fall by over 8,000
Business
HDFC Bank's number of clerical and support staff fell by over 8,000 during the year to March 31, 2026, leaning more into automation and technology to handle routine work.
The total team size is now down by 3,343 people compared to the previous year, with hiring also slowing noticeably.
HDFC Bank adds 4,700 management roles
Even with back-office cuts (now at 162,797), the bank actually added junior and middle management roles, over 4,700 in total, and brought in a few new senior leaders too.
CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan says this shift helps HDFC become more "technology-led" and focused on customer experience as AI takes over repetitive tasks.