Healthleap raises $38 million to boost AI clinical risk platform
Healthleap, a health-tech startup launched by Jemima and Josiah Meyer in 2022, has landed $38 million in new funding to boost its AI platform.
Originally built as a clinical nutrition tool for dietitians, its tech now scans patient records to flag hard-to-spot issues like malnutrition and delirium, helping doctors catch things that might otherwise slip through.
Gives doctors risk scores in workflow
Already in use at more than 50 hospitals (think Penn Medicine and Cedars-Sinai), Healthleap's platform uses language models to sift through clinician notes and data for hidden health risks.
It doesn't diagnose directly but gives doctors risk scores right inside their usual workflow.
With this fresh funding, CEO Josiah Meyer says it's aiming to reach even more patients, including those outside hospitals, so fewer people go undiagnosed.