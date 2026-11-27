HEG Ltd hit the stock market on Friday, November 27, 2026, opening 25.36% higher than its pre-listing price (pretty exciting for day one).

But after that strong start (₹587 on NSE), the stock quickly slipped into a 5% lower circuit as investors cashed in their gains, closing at ₹557.65.

Trading was busy, and the company's market value touched ₹10,761.39 crore.