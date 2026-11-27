HEG Ltd lists on NSE, opens 25.36% higher, closes ₹557.65
HEG Ltd hit the stock market on Friday, November 27, 2026, opening 25.36% higher than its pre-listing price (pretty exciting for day one).
But after that strong start (₹587 on NSE), the stock quickly slipped into a 5% lower circuit as investors cashed in their gains, closing at ₹557.65.
Trading was busy, and the company's market value touched ₹10,761.39 crore.
HEG Ltd announces 650 cr expansion
This debut follows HEG Ltd's recent split from its parent company, HEG Advanced Materials Ltd.
If you held shares before, you got a new HEG Ltd share for each old one.
The company is known for making graphite electrodes and exporting globally, and it's not stopping there: they've announced a ₹650 crore expansion plan to boost production by 2028.