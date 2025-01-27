What's the story

The age of digital stardom is here, and Indian content creators are raking in fortunes like never before.

Whether you're dishing out makeup tutorials on YouTube or gaming your way to Twitch fame, the income is real—and so are the taxes!

But here's the kicker: not knowing your tax obligations can cost you big time.

This guide breaks down the Income Tax Act for creators, so you stay on top of your game while staying on the right side.