What's the story

Did you know getting a health check-up can actually save you money?

It's not just about staying fit — it's about cutting down your tax bill too!

Under India's Income Tax Act, Section 80D lets you claim deductions for medical insurance premiums and preventive health check-ups.

It's the government's way of saying, "Stay healthy, pay less tax!" Want to know how to make the most of it?

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you save while you safeguard your health.