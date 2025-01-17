What's the story

Let's face it: buying that shiny new gadget or stylish piece of furniture can burn a hole in your pocket.

But what if we told you there's a way to get your dream items without breaking the bank upfront?

Enter zero-cost EMI - a game-changing shopping strategy for Indian consumers! Imagine paying for that big-ticket item in easy monthly installments, minus any interest.

Sounds like a dream come true, right? Well, it's real, and here's everything you need to know.