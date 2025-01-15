Throwing light on insurance for yoga instructors in India
What's the story
Yoga, the ancient Indian discipline, has become a global phenomenon, and being a yoga teacher is cooler than ever.
But with that coolness comes some grown-up responsibilities - like making sure you're insured.
This blog post breaks down all the insurance options for Indian yoga teachers, so you can focus on sharing your knowledge without any worries.
Liability coverage
Understanding professional liability insurance
Professional liability insurance is essential for yoga teachers. It provides protection against claims of negligence or damage resulting from a teacher's advice or actions during a session.
For example, if a student injures themselves due to a teacher's direction, this insurance would cover legal costs and settlements up to the policy limit.
Typically, policies offer between ₹500,000 and ₹10 million in coverage.
Public coverage
Exploring public liability insurance
Public liability insurance covers you for injuries or damages sustained by third parties on the property where you teach yoga.
So, whether you're instructing at a studio, client's home, or public park, this coverage means you won't be financially responsible for any claims of accidental harm.
Amounts of coverage can range significantly, but a minimum of ₹10 lakhs is a typical starting point for basic protection.
Personal protection
Considering health and accident insurance
Yoga teachers need to pay attention to their health and accident insurance too.
This insurance provides financial assistance if they experience personal injuries or illnesses related to their teaching activities.
Health and accident policies can differ significantly among providers, but you should select one that covers both medical costs and income loss during recuperation periods.
Asset safety
Property insurance for yoga instructors
Property insurance is essential for yoga instructors who own or lease their studios.
It protects against damage to the studio, equipment, and teaching materials caused by fire, theft, or other perils.
Policies generally start at approximately ₹50,000, depending on the value of your assets and the location of your studio.
This coverage provides peace of mind, allowing instructors to concentrate on teaching without concern for potential property damage.