Zero-waste lifestyle? These credit cards make going green easy
What's the story
Imagine earning rewards while saving the planet—sounds like a superhero mission, right?
Well, your credit card can be your eco-sidekick!
In a world shifting toward sustainability, even your financial choices can make a green impact.
With more Indians embracing zero-waste living, banks are stepping up with eco-friendly credit cards that plant trees, reduce plastic, and support carbon-neutral projects.
Wondering which card aligns with your green goals?
Let's swipe through eco-conscious credit cards that help you save money and Earth.
Eco-friendly material
Recycled plastic cards by HSBC
HSBC's eco-friendly cards, namely the HSBC Live+ Credit Card and HSBC Cashback Credit Card, are produced using 85% recycled PVC plastic.
This material choice drastically cuts the environmental footprint compared to traditional PVC cards.
Users opting for these greener alternatives help lower CO2 emissions and plastic waste.
HSBC projects an annual reduction of 161 tonnes of CO2 and 73 tonnes of plastic waste with the current card issuance.
Carbon credits
West Bengal's innovative approach
The West Bengal government has launched an innovative carbon credit card, initially targeting students in eco clubs.
This card rewards eco-friendly activities like using public transport and recycling waste.
The accumulated credits can be redeemed through private partners, including popular online shopping platforms.
This novel initiative fosters a culture of sustainability, making it a perfect fit for eco-conscious individuals striving to minimize their carbon footprint.
Lifestyle Rewards
Rewarding eco-friendly spending
The HDFC Regalia Gold Credit Card rewards you for dining at eco-friendly restaurants and shopping at sustainable brands.
For ₹2,500 plus GST per year, you get free memberships and lounge visits.
If you're someone who likes to patronize eco-conscious places, this card lets you rack up points while doing your part for the planet.
High-end travelers
Luxury with conservation in mind
The Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card is for you if you want to experience luxury while staying green.
It provides unlimited lounge access across the globe, and a super low forex markup fee of 1.5%.
Perfect for high-end travelers with a green heart, this card combines luxury and conservation like no other.
It is the perfect choice for those who value both opulence and the planet.
Key considerations
FutureCard Visa: A conceptual model
The FutureCard Visa (not available in India, so far) gives you five percent cashback on green spending like public transport and vegan food.
It's the first card from Future Inc., a Sustainability Consortium member.
This card sets a benchmark for what India's green credit cards should offer: recycled materials, meaningful rewards for sustainable spending, global sustainability contributions, incentives for positive behavior, and financial perks that make going green a no-brainer.