Hero Motors IPO oversubscribed 6.66 times, shares jump 6.5%

Hero Motors made its stock market debut on Wednesday, opening a bit below its IPO price at ₹82, but quickly bouncing up by 6.5% to ₹89.11.

This pushed the company's value to about ₹4,006 crore ($418.95 million).

The IPO itself was a hit, raising ₹1,000 crore and getting oversubscribed 6.66 times overall, mostly thanks to strong interest from retail and non-institutional investors.