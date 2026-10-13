Hero Motors Q2 net profit more than doubled to ₹10.2cr
Hero Motors just had a standout second quarter: net profit more than doubled to ₹10.2 crore compared to last year, and revenue jumped nearly 25% to ₹319.3 crore.
Their earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) also shot up by 92%, with stronger margins showing the company is on a roll.
Hero Motors to raise Hewland stake
Looking ahead, Hero Motors is set to increase its stake in U.K.-based Hewland Engineering from 51% to 90%, buying extra shares worth about £600,000.
Hewland, known for designing and manufacturing high-performance transmission and drivetrain components for the performance automotive, motorsport, electric vehicle (EV), and aerospace industries, gives Hero a bigger footprint in the global auto tech scene, all without extra regulatory hoops or delays.