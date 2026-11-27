Heter to launch twice-yearly generic Lenacapavir shot India February
Big news for HIV prevention: Hyderabad-based Hetero is set to launch a generic version of Gilead's lenacapavir in India by February.
Instead of taking daily pills, people can now get a shot just twice a year, making things way simpler.
With over 2.5 million Indians living with HIV, this could be a real game-changer.
WHO approved lenacapavir reaching 120 countries
Lenacapavir already has the World Health Organization's stamp of approval and is also used for tough-to-treat HIV cases.
Hetero isn't stopping at India: it has started sending these injections to African countries like Zambia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, with plans to distribute 300,000 vials to Zambia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.
Thanks to Gilead's licensing deal with several generic makers, this breakthrough drug will reach 120 low- and middle-income countries worldwide.