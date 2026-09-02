HiddenLayer raises $100 million Series B as AI security spending grows
HiddenLayer, a startup focused on protecting AI systems, just raised $100 million in Series B funding. Big names like Microsoft M12, Morgan Stanley, and Booz Allen Hamilton pitched in.
The huge investment shows how much companies care about keeping their AI secure, especially as Gartner says spending on products meant to secure AI tools is set to rise from $2.83 billion this year to nearly $4.78 billion next year.
HiddenLayer revenue rises more than tenfold
HiddenLayer builds tools that shield AI models from hacks and sneaky attacks.
Their revenue shot up over 10 times this past year thanks to new clients in finance, tech, and defense.
With the fresh cash, they're planning to expand into Europe, the Middle East and Africa and ramp up defenses against threats like prompt injection.
Co-founder and CEO Chris Sestito summed it up: "scale vertically alongside artificial intelligence."