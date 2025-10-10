H&M launches private-label beauty range in India

The collection blends locally made makeup and fragrances with globally sourced tools. Highlights include Satin Icon Lipstick, Mad for Matte Liquid Lipstick, Never Ending Lash Mascara, Do-It-All Stick Blush, plus a vegan Eau de Parfum range. Everything is vegan and cruelty-free—easy to use and designed to pair with H&M's fashion styles.

Aiming for seamless shopping experience

Unlike multi-brand sites like Nykaa or Tira, H&M's line is all about its own label—priced to compete with favorites like Lakme and L'Oreal.

By tapping into its loyal fashion crowd and omni-channel stores, H&M wants to make shopping for both clothes and beauty super seamless for Indian customers.