H&M launches private-label beauty range in India
H&M just launched its first-ever private-label beauty range in India, celebrating 10 years in the country.
The lineup features more than 200 products—think makeup, fragrances, and tools—with makeup starting under ₹799 and perfumes from ₹1,299.
The move is aimed at young shoppers looking for trendy options in India's fast-growing beauty market.
Makeup, fragrances, and tools
The collection blends locally made makeup and fragrances with globally sourced tools.
Highlights include Satin Icon Lipstick, Mad for Matte Liquid Lipstick, Never Ending Lash Mascara, Do-It-All Stick Blush, plus a vegan Eau de Parfum range.
Everything is vegan and cruelty-free—easy to use and designed to pair with H&M's fashion styles.
Aiming for seamless shopping experience
Unlike multi-brand sites like Nykaa or Tira, H&M's line is all about its own label—priced to compete with favorites like Lakme and L'Oreal.
By tapping into its loyal fashion crowd and omni-channel stores, H&M wants to make shopping for both clothes and beauty super seamless for Indian customers.