Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe survives, takes 30% pay cut

Honda drops 2040 EV target

Things got heated when a former CEO even called for Mibe to step down, but he stayed on, taking a 30% pay cut to show accountability.

In response to the financial troubles, Honda is making some big shifts: three electric vehicle models are canceled, plans to go fully electric by 2040 are dropped, and timelines for key cars like the Odyssey and HR-V have been extended.

There is also talk of a sportier Accord (possibly hybrid-only by 2030) and a new hybrid V6 engine coming in 2027 for better efficiency and towing power.