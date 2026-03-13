Honda expects an annual loss for the fiscal year

Honda is scrapping 3 planned EVs for the US.

Honda is scrapping three planned EVs for the US (the Honda 0 SUV, Honda 0 Saloon, and Acura RSX) because fewer people are buying electric cars right now.

Instead, it is shifting focus to hybrids and cutting executive pay by up to 30%.

Honda's not alone—other big automakers like Ford and Volkswagen are facing similar struggles as demand for fully electric cars slows down.

If you're into cars or just curious about how big companies pivot when trends change, this is one to watch.