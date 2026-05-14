Honda launches HDII in India to build smarter mobility solutions

HDII to build unified digital platform

HDII will help create a unified digital platform for Honda's motorcycle and car businesses, making things smoother if you use its products.

It is also teaming up with India's AI and software talent to create new features, plus launching a finance company by 2027.

And if you're thinking about your next ride, Honda plans to roll out new compact and mid-size cars designed for Indian drivers by 2028, perfect if you're moving up from two wheels to four.