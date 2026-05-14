Honda launches HDII in India to build smarter mobility solutions
Business
Honda just kicked off a new company in India, Honda Digital Innovation India Private Ltd. (HDII), to level up its digital game.
The goal? To use data from both motorcycles and cars to build smarter mobility solutions and make life easier for its customers.
HDII to build unified digital platform
HDII will help create a unified digital platform for Honda's motorcycle and car businesses, making things smoother if you use its products.
It is also teaming up with India's AI and software talent to create new features, plus launching a finance company by 2027.
And if you're thinking about your next ride, Honda plans to roll out new compact and mid-size cars designed for Indian drivers by 2028, perfect if you're moving up from two wheels to four.