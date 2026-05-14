Honda posts ¥414.3 billion operating loss after US EV rethink

Honda forecasts ¥260 billion net profit

The losses came after big write-offs and challenges like US policy changes (higher tariffs, fewer EV tax breaks) and tougher competition in Asia.

Still, Honda is aiming for a comeback with a projected net profit of 260 billion yen this year and expects to bounce back thanks to its strong hybrid and gas-powered cars.

Investors seem hopeful too: Honda's stock jumped nearly 8% after it shared its recovery plan.