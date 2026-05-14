Honda posts ¥414.3 billion operating loss after US EV rethink
Honda reported a 414.3 billion yen ($2.6 billion) operating loss for the year ending March 2026, its first since 1957.
The main reason? Huge costs from rethinking its electric vehicle (EV) plans in the US including dropping some models this year.
This also led to a net loss of 423.9 billion yen, something Honda hasn't seen since it started sharing full financial results in 1977.
Honda forecasts ¥260 billion net profit
The losses came after big write-offs and challenges like US policy changes (higher tariffs, fewer EV tax breaks) and tougher competition in Asia.
Still, Honda is aiming for a comeback with a projected net profit of 260 billion yen this year and expects to bounce back thanks to its strong hybrid and gas-powered cars.
Investors seem hopeful too: Honda's stock jumped nearly 8% after it shared its recovery plan.