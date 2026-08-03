Horizon3 raises $250 million from NightDragon and NEA, valued at $2B
Business
Horizon3 just landed a massive $250 million funding round with backing from NightDragon and NEA, shooting its value up to $2 billion, more than triple what it was last year.
Its NodeZero platform is getting a lot of attention for using AI to spot security weaknesses nonstop, without messing up live systems.
Horizon3 120% growth, near $100 million ARR
After seeing 120% revenue growth in 2025 and nearly hitting $100 million in annual recurring revenue, Horizon3 is going global, has opened an office in Amsterdam, and is opening offices in Australia and Singapore.
With over 7,200 clients (from small businesses to Fortune 10 giants) and backing from big names like Qualcomm and SAIC, it's set to ride the wave as cybersecurity becomes a bigger deal worldwide.