NVIDIA selling AI chips to US-based companies owned by China
What's the story
A CBS News investigation has revealed that NVIDIA is selling its most advanced chips to at least two US-based companies. However, these companies are actually controlled by Chinese-owned firms. The revelation raises new concerns over the effectiveness of measures aimed at preventing sensitive technology from falling into the hands of rival nations.
Ownership concerns
CEO an alumnus of a Chinese military university
One of NVIDIA's "preferred partners" is a California-based company owned by a Chinese firm.
The CEO of this company is an alumnus of a Chinese military university.
Another California company, which was renamed after its Chinese-owned parent was blacklisted, also raises similar concerns about foreign ownership and control over advanced technology.
Technology transfer
The chips have been sold/leased to Southeast Asian companies
The US-based, Chinese-owned companies have either leased or sold these advanced AI chips to other companies in Southeast Asia.
This practice highlights the complex and opaque nature of computer chip exports, making it difficult to determine how many of NVIDIA's most sensitive chips are being used by China.
Mishel Kondi, a senior analyst at C4ADS, emphasized the need for accountability and better resource allocation for enforcement bodies in light of these findings.
Corporate ties
RiCloud AI is on NVIDIA's list of 'preferred partners'
RiCloud AI, a San Jose-based data center company, is on NVIDIA's list of "preferred partners" in the US.
However, its parent company Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings Limited is based in Shenzhen, China.
The CEO and co-owner of this company has a degree from a university run by the Chinese military.
This raises further questions about potential national security risks associated with these corporate ties.
Corporate scrutiny
Aivres was previously called Inspur
Aivres, a California-based company listed as an "elite" compute partner on NVIDIA's website, was previously called Inspur.
The name change came after Inspur group firms in China were added to a federal blacklist of companies considered security risks to the US in March 2023.
Despite the name change, Aivres still maintains its close relationship with NVIDIA and exports advanced technology to Southeast Asia.
Legal issues
Greg Lui was indicted earlier this year
Greg Lui, a California businessman, was indicted earlier this year for allegedly smuggling export-controlled chips to China via Malaysia and Singapore in 2023 and 2024.
Records reviewed by CBS News link him to 2CRSi, an NVIDIA elite partner in the US.
Meanwhile, Megaspeed, a company run by Alice Huang, was recently blacklisted by the US government over allegations of circumventing export bans by obtaining computer chips for use in China.
Sales scrutiny
Democratic Senator Chris Coons is likely to investigate NVIDIA
NVIDIA previously reported its chip sales by the customer's billing location.
However, last November, the company changed this practice to report based on the customer's headquarters.
This change revealed that an additional $7.9 billion of customers' bills actually came from companies headquartered in China in 2024.
Democratic Senator Chris Coons is likely to investigate whether companies are circumventing bans on chip sales to China and possible espionage linked to NVIDIA.