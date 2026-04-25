How AI is helping Taiwan, South Korea climb global-equity rankings

Taiwan and South Korea have surpassed several European nations in global equity rankings, thanks to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Taiwan's stock market is now valued at nearly $4.3 trillion, overtaking the United Kingdom in global market value rankings. South Korea is close behind, just $140 billion short of the UK mark. The rise of these Asian markets can be attributed to TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix.

Semiconductor surge Semiconductor dominance drives market shift The rise of Taiwan and South Korea is largely due to their dominance in the semiconductor industry. Ian Samson, a portfolio manager at Fidelity International, explained that this trend reflects "the oligopolistic nature of leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing." This shift has also been fueled by strong export orders from Taiwan and South Korea, with both countries seeing a significant increase in chip shipments.

Market surge Asian chipmakers outpace European counterparts The AI boom has also propelled the market value of Asian chipmakers. TSMC's market capitalization is now $1.8 trillion, while Samsung and SK Hynix together are worth $1.5 trillion. In comparison, Europe's largest company, ASML Holding NV, is smaller than all three companies. The combined market cap of tech stocks in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index is around $1.4 trillion, further highlighting Asia's lead in this sector.

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