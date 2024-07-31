In short Simplifying... In short Taxpayers can check their income tax refund status online through the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal or the NSDL website, using their PAN details and assessment year.

If the refund is delayed, they should check for any errors in their ITRs or emails from the Income Tax Department.

If the refund is delayed, they should check for any errors in their ITRs or emails from the Income Tax Department.

It's important to keep the bank account linked with their PAN up-to-date and operational, as well as their email address and mobile number on the tax portal, to ensure timely notifications and receipt of refunds.

Filed ITR? Here's how to check your refund status online

By Mudit Dube 02:26 pm Jul 31, 202402:26 pm

What's the story The deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the financial year 2023-24 is today, midnight. Taxpayers who have not yet submitted their returns should do so immediately to avoid penalties. Those who have filed their ITRs can expect to receive refunds within an estimated timeframe of 4-5 weeks, as per the Income Tax Department. However, processing times may vary. Thankfully, taxpayers can conveniently track their refund status online using these simple steps.

Method #1

Checking refund status via Income Tax Department's e-filing portal

To check refund status through the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal, taxpayers need to visit the official portal (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/). After logging in using their PAN card number and registered password, they should click on 'Dashboard.' On the 'Dashboard' window, taxpayers who have successfully filed their ITRs and verified them, should see 'View Return Status' button. By clicking on this option, they can view their income tax refund amount along with information about the assessment year and current status.

Method #2

Checking refund status via NSDL website

Alternatively, taxpayers can also check their refund status through the NSDL website. This process requires them to provide their assessment year and PAN details on the site. By clicking "Proceed," they can view the status of their refund. The updates are typically available within 10 days after being sent to the refund banker by the assessing officer. If the status indicates "Paid," taxpayers can confirm this information in their Form 26AS.

Delayed refunds

What to do if refund is not received?

If a taxpayer does not receive their income tax refund within the stipulated period, they should check for any notifications about errors in their ITRs or emails from the Income Tax Department. It's crucial for taxpayers to ensure that the bank account linked with their PAN is correct and operational, as inconsistencies in account information may delay the refund process. Keeping the email address and registered mobile number updated on the income tax portal will ensure timely receipt of notifications.