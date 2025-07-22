Next Article
How Zomato (Eternal) has changed Info Edge's fortunes since 2010
Info Edge India's stock jumped nearly 4% on Tuesday, in response to the performance of its key holding, Eternal Ltd.—the parent company of Zomato.
Eternal's shares shot up 15% after strong June quarter results, hitting record highs.
Info Edge now holds a 12.38% stake in Eternal (over 119 crore shares), valued at over ₹37,100 crore—more than a third of Info Edge's total market cap.
Info Edge's journey with Zomato
Info Edge first backed Zomato (now called Eternal) way back in 2010 with just ₹4.7 crore for an 18.5% stake.
By Zomato's IPO in 2021, that stake had grown to nearly 19%.
As of July 22, 2025, Info Edge shares were at ₹1,457.9—a nice bump despite a rough year overall—proving that their early bet on Zomato is still paying off big time.