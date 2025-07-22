How Zomato (Eternal) has changed Info Edge's fortunes since 2010

Info Edge's journey with Zomato

Info Edge first backed Zomato (now called Eternal) way back in 2010 with just ₹4.7 crore for an 18.5% stake.

By Zomato's IPO in 2021, that stake had grown to nearly 19%.

As of July 22, 2025, Info Edge shares were at ₹1,457.9—a nice bump despite a rough year overall—proving that their early bet on Zomato is still paying off big time.