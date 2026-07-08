HSBC drops overweight stance on emerging-market stocks after KOSPI slide Business Jul 08, 2026

HSBC just dialed back its outlook on emerging-market stocks, dropping its "overweight" stance.

The move comes after South Korea's KOSPI index slid into bear territory, down over 20% since late June, thanks to growing doubts about how sustainable all this AI-driven spending really is.

HSBC says investors are getting nervous about tech companies taking on too much debt for AI, which could spell trouble for Asian markets in the short run.