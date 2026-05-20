HT Digital CEO Puneet Jain warns AI consumes publishers' trust
HT Digital's CEO Puneet Jain is worried about how much trust we're losing thanks to AI-generated content.
Speaking at MMA IMPACT India 2026, he pointed out that AI rides on the reputation publishers have built over years but doesn't actually create trust itself.
In some online categories, more than half of the indexed content is synthetic content, making it harder for people to know what's real.
Jain and Purkayastha urge AI labeling
Jain and fellow panelist Deepit Purkayastha explained that synthetic content often mixes opinions with misinformation, creating echo chambers, and making people even more skeptical.
Jain warned that if this continues, it could damage the credibility of the entire media world.
He wants brands to be careful about where they advertise and supports clear labels when something is fully AI-generated.
As he put it, "AI doesn't create trust, it consumes trust."