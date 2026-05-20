HT Digital CEO Puneet Jain warns AI consumes publishers' trust

Jain and Purkayastha urge AI labeling

Jain and fellow panelist Deepit Purkayastha explained that synthetic content often mixes opinions with misinformation, creating echo chambers, and making people even more skeptical.

Jain warned that if this continues, it could damage the credibility of the entire media world.

He wants brands to be careful about where they advertise and supports clear labels when something is fully AI-generated.

As he put it, "AI doesn't create trust, it consumes trust."