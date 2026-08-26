Huawei and HP sign multi-year Wi-Fi 7 patent sharing agreement
Huawei and HP just signed a multi-year agreement to share their Wi-Fi patents, including the latest Wi-Fi 7 tech.
While they're keeping the money details private, this means both companies can use each other's wireless innovations, though Huawei hasn't said exactly which HP patents are in play.
HP denies broader collaboration with Huawei
HP said deals like this are pretty standard in the industry and made it clear it is not teaming up with Huawei beyond patents.
This move comes after a legal spat last year when Huawei accused HP of using a Wi-Fi 6 patent without permission.
Things settled down once HP joined a big patent pool in late 2025, giving it access through a single agreement to about 2,000 patents considered necessary for Wi-Fi 6 products.
Despite US trade restrictions, Huawei's Wi-Fi inventions were still used in more than 1.6 billion consumer electronic devices, excluding mobile phones, by the end of 2025, pretty impressive reach!