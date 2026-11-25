Huawei guilty in US for trade secret theft, bank fraud
Huawei, the well-known Chinese technology giant, has been found guilty by a US jury of conspiring to steal trade secrets and committing bank fraud.
Prosecutors said Huawei illegally took technology know-how from competitors and partners in the US and elsewhere to get ahead in the global telecom race.
The company was cleared of racketeering charges, but this verdict is a big moment in ongoing U.S.-China technology tensions.
Huawei accused of taking source code
These charges go back to 2019, when Huawei was accused of taking source code and confidential information from firms like Cisco and T-Mobile, sometimes even at trade shows.
Huawei pushed back, saying these were isolated actions by a few employees and that much of the material the US alleges was stolen was already public.
Despite being barred from selling equipment to US carriers for years, Huawei is still growing worldwide, especially with its focus on AI chips.
This case puts a spotlight on how tricky international technology competition has become.