Huawei on trial in New York on US racketeering charges
Huawei, the well-known Chinese tech company, has just started a high-profile criminal trial in New York.
The US is accusing Huawei of racketeering, stole technology, plotted to steal US trade secrets, breaking sanctions, and committing fraud, saying these actions could put national security at risk.
Jury selection kicked off this Tuesday.
Prosecutors allege Huawei sold to Iran
US prosecutors say Huawei sold equipment to Iran through a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom, which allegedly broke US sanctions.
They also claim Huawei operated in North Korea and helped with surveillance during Iran's 2009 protests.
Back in 2018, Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada in late 2018 on a US extradition request but was allowed to return home in 2021.
Huawei denies allegations, focuses on chipmaking
Huawei says all the allegations are "demonstrably false" and credits its success to years of investing in innovation.
With US sanctions making business tougher, Huawei is now focusing on building up its own chipmaking skills to stay competitive.