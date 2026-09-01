Huawei on trial in New York on US racketeering charges

US prosecutors say Huawei sold equipment to Iran through a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom, which allegedly broke US sanctions.

They also claim Huawei operated in North Korea and helped with surveillance during Iran's 2009 protests.

Back in 2018, Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada in late 2018 on a US extradition request but was allowed to return home in 2021.