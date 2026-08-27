Huawei partners with Chinese drugmakers to speed new medicine development
Huawei is joining forces with Chinese pharmaceutical companies to shake up how new medicines are developed.
By combining its technology know-how, like its Ascend and Kunpeng chips, with the expertise of local drugmakers and hospitals, Huawei wants to make finding and testing new drugs faster and smarter.
Guangzhou project shows Huawei's AI commitment
This push into AI-powered drug research could mean quicker breakthroughs for new treatments.
As William Zhang, president of Huawei's healthcare business unit, puts it, "As we further deepen our research into AI in the medical field, we'll have more collaboration and results emerging with pharmaceutical companies from drug manufacturing to clinical to final implementation."
Their recent project involving state-owned Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings shows they're serious about using machine learning to help modernize China's pharmaceutical industry.