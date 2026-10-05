Huawei signs multiyear patent deal with Qualcomm including 5G
Business
Huawei just signed a multi-year patent agreement with Qualcomm, covering big tech like 5G, AI, computing, and networking.
What makes this deal stand out? It's the first time 5G technology is included in such an agreement, and Qualcomm is also picking up some of Huawei's US patents along the way.
Huawei patent licensing could exceed $6.9B
This move could push the total value of Huawei's patent licensing agreements to more than $6.9 billion once completed.
After US trade restrictions in 2019 made things tougher, Huawei doubled down on research and started making more from its patents.
Deals like this (and a recent one with HP) show how Huawei is leaning into its tech portfolio to stay strong in a changing global market.