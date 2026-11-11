Hwashin and Seoyon to invest ₹1,370cr in Tamil Nadu
Two South Korean auto parts companies, Hwashin Automotive India and Seoyon E-Hwa Summit, are set to pump ₹1,370 crore into Tamil Nadu over the next five years.
While there were rumors these investments might head to Andhra Pradesh, both companies have now doubled down on Tamil Nadu, thanks to its strong industrial setup.
Hwashin ₹850cr expansion, Seoyon ₹520cr upgrades
Hwashin is putting about ₹850 crore into expanding research and manufacturing at its Irungattukottai facility.
Seoyon E-Hwa Summit will spend ₹520 crore between 2027 and 2031 on tech upgrades and better facilities.
Industries Minister S Keerthana summed it up nicely: these moves show global trust in Tamil Nadu's growing status as an automotive hub.