Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit HES set for November 20, 2026

This year's summit is getting support from 15 organizations, including TiE Hyderabad, HYSEA, and Hyderabad Angels, working together to unite the city's startup scene.

The goal? To bring together organizations working across entrepreneurship, startups, investment, industry, innovation, research and business development.

Engagement with the global entrepreneurial ecosystem is also part of the summit.

If you're into startups or just curious about innovation in India, this could be your scene.