Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit HES set for November 20, 2026
Hyderabad is gearing up for its big Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit (HES) on November 20, 2026.
Hosted by TiE Hyderabad and promoted by the Hyderabad Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Collective (HEEC), the event promises to bring together entrepreneurs and business leaders, and investors for networking, master classes, leadership talks, and pitching opportunities.
Fifteen organizations back Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit
This year's summit is getting support from 15 organizations, including TiE Hyderabad, HYSEA, and Hyderabad Angels, working together to unite the city's startup scene.
The goal? To bring together organizations working across entrepreneurship, startups, investment, industry, innovation, research and business development.
Engagement with the global entrepreneurial ecosystem is also part of the summit.
If you're into startups or just curious about innovation in India, this could be your scene.