What's the story

Hyundai Motor India has reported a massive 19% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

The company's net profit was at ₹1,161 crore, compared to ₹1,425 crore in the same period last year.

The decline is mainly due to weaker domestic sales and exports.

Hyundai's revenue from operations also witnessed a marginal decline of 1.3%. It dropped to ₹16,648 crore from ₹16,875 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.