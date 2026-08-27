Hyundai may sell Boston Dynamics robots in showrooms, Munoz hints

Hyundai Capital is looking at offering financing for these robots, just like they do with cars, so you wouldn't have to pay everything up front.

This move follows Hyundai's big investment in Boston Dynamics back in 2021 and fits into a bigger trend: major automakers like BMW, Toyota, and Tesla are developing or preparing robots for manufacturing facilities.

Looks like robot co-workers, and maybe even robot purchases, are becoming the new normal!