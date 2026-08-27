Hyundai may sell Boston Dynamics robots in showrooms, Munoz hints
Business
Hyundai might make it possible to buy Boston Dynamics robots, like the famous Spot and Atlas, right alongside your next car.
CEO Jose Munoz shared this idea at a recent investor event, hinting that customers could see humanoid and four-legged robots in showrooms, not just cars.
Hyundai Capital eyes robot financing
Hyundai Capital is looking at offering financing for these robots, just like they do with cars, so you wouldn't have to pay everything up front.
This move follows Hyundai's big investment in Boston Dynamics back in 2021 and fits into a bigger trend: major automakers like BMW, Toyota, and Tesla are developing or preparing robots for manufacturing facilities.
Looks like robot co-workers, and maybe even robot purchases, are becoming the new normal!