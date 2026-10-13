Hyundai Motor Group pledges $15.5 billion investment in India
Hyundai Motor Group just announced it is investing a huge $15.5 billion in India between 2026 and 2032.
The move, revealed after a meeting with Prime Minister Modi, shows how big India has become for Hyundai's future plans.
This investment spans ramping up factories, boosting R&D, and making more car parts locally, basically turning India into a hotspot for next-generation auto innovation.
Hyundai plans investment entity in India
To make all this happen, Hyundai Motor Group will establish a dedicated investment entity in India to team up with local suppliers and partners.
This is not just about building cars: it is about creating jobs, supporting new tech, and helping India step up as a global player in the auto world.
If you are into cars or tech, keep an eye out: things could get pretty exciting on Indian roads soon!