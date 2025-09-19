Hyundai plant protest: Workers voice frustration over new wage settlement Business Sep 19, 2025

Hyundai's Sriperumbudur plant saw a protest this week, as members of the Hyundai Motor India Employees Union (HMIEU) gathered to voice frustration over a new wage settlement.

About 60 workers, including those just off night shifts, said they weren't included in the talks that led to the deal.

Police stepped in to disperse the group, but factory operations carried on as usual.