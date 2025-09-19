Next Article
Hyundai plant protest: Workers voice frustration over new wage settlement
Business
Hyundai's Sriperumbudur plant saw a protest this week, as members of the Hyundai Motor India Employees Union (HMIEU) gathered to voice frustration over a new wage settlement.
About 60 workers, including those just off night shifts, said they weren't included in the talks that led to the deal.
Police stepped in to disperse the group, but factory operations carried on as usual.
Settlement negotiated with recognized union
The recently announced settlement—covering 2024 to 2027—offers a ₹31,000 monthly salary increase but was negotiated with the company's recognized union.
HMIEU leaders argued that only a small portion of workers will actually see this raise, while many others still earn around ₹20,000 per month.